CLARION — Embarking on any new business venture in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic carried with it more risk than usual, particularly if the endeavor was predicated on bringing people together indoors for a recreational activity. But that’s just the challenge Leo and Hillary LeFay, owners of 9 Worlds Axe Throwing in Clarion, faced. A year later, not only has their business survived to celebrate its first year “Axiversary,” but it’s grown.
“We were supposed to open April 1, 2020. Obviously that didn’t happen. We waited until the end of the shutdown and then very carefully opened to private parties that June. Our Axiversary was a celebration that we made it through,” Hillary LeFay said. “Any business celebrates its first year, but we feel really proud we made it through this past year,”
In addition to owning and operating 9 Worlds Axe Throwing, the LeFays also run Clarion MMA, a mixed martial arts academy, and Escape Room Clarion. All businesses are housed in what they have dubbed the 1130 Center along East Main Street.
Axe throwing, somewhat analogous to bowling, is just what its name implies — throwing a 1 1/4-pound, single-sided axe at a wooden target, resembling a dart board, approximately 10-12 feet away. Different throwing techniques can be employed to play games making use of the target’s various scoring zones.
Axe throwing is currently riding a wave of popularity; Square Capital, LLC estimating that the recreational pursuit has experienced a 317% increase in sales nationwide since 2019. “Axe throwing is definitely getting trendy across the country. We had gone and done some axe throwing and it was fun. You can take it super seriously if you want, but you can also just let out a bunch of steam,” noted LeFay.
It’s the cathartic nature of the activity to which LeFay attributes axe throwing’s popularity, saying, “The feel of throwing it and hearing it and feeling the vibration as it sticks in the wood; it just feels so fantastic.”
Added Tonya Brooks, of Clarion, “This is really bad, but you can let some aggression out throwing a sharp object at a board. You’re not going to hurt anyone. It’s nice, it’s fun.”
The LeFays began with two full lanes, each comprised of two targets, and have since added another two. In addition, they’ve built what they refer to as a “couple’s lane,” with just one target, as well as a mobile lane on a trailer with a single target for outside use. In June they also began an eight week long summer throwing league, which currently has 16 people competing.
According to LeFay, axe throwing is fairly easy to learn but hard to master. “Generally people come in for an hour the first time they rent the lane. We do a little demonstration, throw the axe and they watch. Then everybody throws axes. Normally somebody can get the axe to stick in 15 or 20 minutes,” she explained.
“Aiming is a whole other thing. The precision with aiming can definitely take some time. You’re probably going to get lucky your first hour, maybe get real good at aiming toward the bullseye. But there are harder games where you want to get the outer rings or hit the green dots (positioned above and slightly to the sides of the ringed target).”
LeFay said axe throwing requires the participant to become good at one skill before moving to another. She does concede that there are naturals. Andy Slater, of Venus, just might be one.
“I was invited to meet somebody here last year and I played once or twice. I enjoyed it and then found out about the league. I found out that I was good at it accidentally,” Slater said.
The idea of heaving an axe 10 feet at a wooden target may sound a bit dangerous, but in actuality, with appropriate precautions, it’s not. “We got a quote from the insurance company and realized it was not, in fact, dangerous,” quipped LeFay. “It’s safer than you would think. The cage (metal mesh fencing surrounding each lane) prevents the axe from flying around. You could definitely do something stupid yourself, but you could do that in a parking lot.”
Unique to 9 World Axe Throwing, thanks to the martial arts nature of the LeFays’ core business, is the opportunity to toss throwing stars. “It’s a fun thing to try out. It’s great for people who have shoulder injuries because they’re so light,” LeFay said.
“We want everyone to feel that they’ve got something they can do in Clarion that’s productive and fun,” LeFay said of their business model including the new component of axe throwing.