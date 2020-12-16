One of the more troubling trends for the 2020 Pirates was their offense.
During the 60-game, pandemic-shortened season, just two Pirates — infielders Ke’Bryan Hayes and Phillip Evans — hit above .300. Actually, they were the only two players to even hit above .250.
Promising hitters from the year before, like first baseman Josh Bell, infielder Kevin Newman and outfielder Bryan Reynolds, all slipped drastically in their production. Infielder Colin Moran and catcher Jacob Stallings were probably the Pirates’ best hitters who played more than two-thirds of the season, and they hit .247 and .248, respectively.
The reason for the issues has been pushed around a bit. Reynolds admitted late in the season that once he got off to a poor start, the 60-game mark felt impending, and he put outsized pressure on himself to turn things around quickly. Whatever it was, the Pirates didn’t get things figured out quickly enough to turn their offensive numbers around.
Still, manager Derek Shelton gave his stamp of approval for returning hitting coach Rick Eckstein on Tuesday.
“Being a hitting coach is very hard. I know that firsthand, and when you have guys that struggle, it wears on you a little bit, and Rick went home, took a little time to reflect, we sat down and talked, and we have a clear plan of what we’re going to do with our group and how we’re going to go about it,” Shelton said. “... Rick Eckstein’s a good hitting coach, and I think you guys saw that the year before I got here.”
Shelton was alluding to Eckstein’s year in Pittsburgh in 2019, the season before Shelton arrived. With all the drop-offs in production the Pirates saw in their lineup in 2020, Eckstein was the man behind the curtain for the great successes that set up those resulting slumps.
Of course, it’s probably unfair to give full credit or full blame to a position coach, whatever the players’ batting averages. Reynolds’ issues are likely different than Bell’s, whose issues are likely different than Moran’s, etc. It is likely tough to find solutions for everyone, especially when basically the entire lineup is slumping at once.
Eckstein received strong reviews from his players during the season, too, and now Shelton has continued that into the offseason, as the hitting coach prepares for year three with the Pirates.
“I’m happy with the plan that we’ve created going into the offseason and look forward to Rick and [assistant hitting coach Mike Rabelo] executing it,” Shelton said.
Pirates add new executive
vice president
The Pirates announced the hiring of David Burke as executive vice president on Wednesday. He will be in charge of the ticket sales, premium sales, partnership sales, event sales and business analytics departments, according to a press release.
Burke previously worked for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment Group, which owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids and Major League Lacrosse’s Colorado Mammoth, among other sports teams.
There, Burke was in charge of business innovation, consumer sales, suite sales and premium sales for the Avalanche, Nuggets, Rapids and Mammoth.