Dewayne Ralph George, 82, of New Bethlehem (Deanville), passed away Saturday morning, April 25, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health.
Born June 1, 1937 in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Ralph M. and Helen Shoemaker George.
He married the former Marlene George on August 20, 1955 in the Deanville Baptist Church. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this coming August.
Mr. and Mrs. George are the owners of Dew-Mar Farms in Deanville and he was owner/operator of George Trucking.
He was a member of the Distant Baptist Church and enjoyed country gospel music, hunting, fishing and camping.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene; three sons: Kevin George and his wife, Vicki, of Deanville; their children, Cristopher and Denise, and grandchildren, Lexi and Dylan; Brian George and his wife, Brenda, of Deanville; their sons, Cody and Caleb, and Jason George and his wife, Heidi, also of Deanville and their children, Raegan, Brock and Taylor; and his daughter-in-law, Carol George of Worthington.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eric George; and a sister, Eloise Plever.
Due to the recent coronavirus (COVID–19) outbreak and mandatory stay at home orders, there will be no visitation.
A private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Mr. George's extended family and friends are invited to view the services at 11 a.m. Tuesday by livestream on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will take place in the Deanville Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Dewayne Ralph George to the Distant Baptist Church, P.O. Box 12, Distant, PA 16223
