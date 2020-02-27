Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&