The flavors of Northern Italy are the basis for this pork dinner. Fresh rosemary flavors the pork, potatoes and Brussels sprouts.
Helpful Hint:— A quick way to chop fresh rosemary is to snip it right from the stem with a scissors.
Countdown:— Prepare Brussel sprouts, potatoes and pork.
— Saute vegetables.
— Add pork.
— Finish dish.
Shopping List:3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 3/ 4 pound red potatoes, 3/4 pound Brussels sprouts and 1 package fresh rosemary.
- Staples: olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, salt and black peppercorns.
- Look for fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium.
ROSEMARY PORK, POTATOES
AND SPROUTS
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Yield 2 servings
3/4 pound pork tenderloin
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use
3/4 pound red potatoes, washed, do not peel, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3/4 pound Brussels sprouts, damaged outer leaves removed and cut in quarters (about 3 cups)
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1-inch slices. Chop rosemary (if using fresh) and press into both sides of sliced pork. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the pork slices and brown 3 minutes per side. Remove to a plate. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet. Add the potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Saute 3 minutes turning vegetables over to brown all sides. Lower heat and sprinkle with balsamic vinegar. Stir to coat vegetables with vinegar. Add the chicken broth. Cover with a lid and continue to cook 10 minutes or until potatoes are cooked. Return pork to skillet and cook 2 to 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Serve on two dinner plates.
q q q
From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org