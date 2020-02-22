The flavors of Northern Italy are the basis for this pork dinner. Fresh rosemary flavors the pork, potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

Helpful Hint:— A quick way to chop fresh rosemary is to snip it right from the stem with a scissors.

Countdown:— Prepare Brussel sprouts, potatoes and pork.

— Saute vegetables.

— Add pork.

— Finish dish.

Shopping List:3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 3/ 4 pound red potatoes, 3/4 pound Brussels sprouts and 1 package fresh rosemary.

  • Staples: olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, salt and black peppercorns.
  • Look for fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium.

ROSEMARY PORK, POTATOES

AND SPROUTS

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Yield 2 servings

3/4 pound pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried rosemary

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

3/4 pound red potatoes, washed, do not peel, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3/4 pound Brussels sprouts, damaged outer leaves removed and cut in quarters (about 3 cups)

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1-inch slices. Chop rosemary (if using fresh) and press into both sides of sliced pork. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the pork slices and brown 3 minutes per side. Remove to a plate. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet. Add the potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Saute 3 minutes turning vegetables over to brown all sides. Lower heat and sprinkle with balsamic vinegar. Stir to coat vegetables with vinegar. Add the chicken broth. Cover with a lid and continue to cook 10 minutes or until potatoes are cooked. Return pork to skillet and cook 2 to 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Serve on two dinner plates.

q q q

From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org

Per serving: 520 calories, 160 calories from fat, 18.3 g fat, 3.4 g saturated fat, 11.3 g monounsaturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 46.1 g protein, 44.2 g carbohydrates, 9.2 g dietary fiber, 7.5 g sugars, 530 mg sodium, 2160 mg potassium, 685 mg phosphorus.

Choices/Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetables, 5 1/2-lean protein, 1 1/2 fat

