BRADFORD — Diaspora Drumming, a Buffalo, N.Y.-based percussion ensemble, will present a program titled “Echoes of Africa” at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford next week.
The free program will take place at noon Oct. 22 in the Studio Theater of Blaisdell Hall. The program includes traditional percussion music of Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Cuba, and Brazil, performed on authentic instruments. The concert is open to the public; a light lunch will be served.
Diaspora Drumming is a trio dedicated to studying, teaching, and performing percussion music of the African Diaspora. Members Ringo Brill, Tiffany Nicely, and Gabriel Gutierrez study with masters in various styles, traveling whenever possible to learn styles on the soil where they were created. They seek and follow the threads connecting a wide range of rhythms to one another, and to their African sources.
Following the performance, the group will work with students enrolled in Global Music Survey in a hands-on setting that allows students to try out the instruments and rhythms they’ve been studying in class.
“We’re really excited to bring Diaspora Drumming here for the concert and workshop,” said Dr. Joshua Groffman, assistant professor of music and instructor of the global music class. “The chance to see and hear these musical traditions performed live brings them to life in a way that nothing else can.”
See a preview of Diaspora Drumming at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov9NhSw13S4.