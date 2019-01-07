Dick E. Kline, 94, of Rimersburg, died Sunday, January 6, 2019, at his home.
Born June 19, 1924, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Frederick E. and Mary C. (Rugh) Kline.
In high school, Mr. Kline worked at Cook's Market for Chuck and Stella Cook. He would sometimes drive a truck to the Strip District in Pittsburgh to pick up produce for the market.
Mr. Kline is a World War II Navy veteran. He was a corpsman on the hospital ship USS Tranquility. On August 3, 1945 the Tranquility was dispatched to the Palau Islands to receive the survivors from the USS Indianapolis and transport them to Guam.
He married Rosalyn Jean “Rosie” Kline on June 28, 1948. They were married for 67 years. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2015.
Mr. Kline was a member of the VFW Post 7132 and the American Legion Shearer-Shick Post 454. In 2014 on Memorial Day, Mr. Kline received an award from these organizations “for his service to his country and in appreciation for his 68 years of service to the Rimersburg Veterans of Foreign Wars and his 35 years of service to the Rimersburg American Legion and in recognition of his service to the community of Rimersburg.” He was also a member of the Rimersburg American Legion Honor Guard.
He and his wife, Rosie, completed their study at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. After receiving his funeral director’s license, he joined his father-in-law, Ronald Moore, in the Moore Funeral Home. As the years went by, it became the Moore-Kline Funeral Home. When Mr. Moore passed away, the funeral home became Kline Funeral Home and Mr. and Mrs. Kline operated it until they sold the business in 1990 and retired.
Mr. Kline was also the secretary of Rimersburg Borough. He worked with some great councilmen and councilwomen over the years. He retired in December 2013 after 55 years of service to his community.
In 1999, Mr. Kline received the Citizen of the Year award for his commitment to the town that he loved. He was a long standing member of the Rimersburg Lions Club and the Community Club.
Mr. Kline was a member of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He also attended the Fidelis Sunday School Class. He had a wonderful church family and enjoyed joining them in praising God.
One of Mr. Kline's favorite pastimes was playing golf with his buddies Mark, Stem, Dick and Barry. He also loved watching his family participate in all of their various activities and was very proud of their accomplishments.
Survivors include his two daughters, Cathy J. Carmichael and her husband, Bob, and Mary G. Kline, all of Rimersburg; three granddaughters, Rachel Kindel and her husband, Scott, Rebekah Nellis and her husband, Jason, and Sarah Meals and her husband, Mike; seven great-grandchildren, Grace and Micah Kindel, Caleb and Kyle Nellis, Erika and Brooke Meals, and Valerie Anthony and her husband, Travis; a great-great-granddaughter, Ellison Anthony; and a niece, Paula Lojak.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha J. Kline, who passed away April 5, 2017; and a brother, Fred Kline.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, January 11, 2019, at the Rimersburg United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019, in the church with the Rev. John Bargar officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, where military honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Kline’s honor to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214; or Rimersburg United Methodist Church, 399 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
