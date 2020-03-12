IT jobs

The tech sector continues to experience record growth. Cyberstates™, a report compiled by CompTIA that analyzes data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI), Burning Glass Technologies, Hoovers, PwC/CBInsights, MoneyTree, and more, paints a promising picture for careers in technology. According to the report, there were 3.7 million tech job postings in 2018, the most recent available data. Popular jobs in the industry included IT services and custom software services, telecommunications and internet services and tech manufacturing. The three states with the highest net percentage of tech jobs are California, Texas and New York.

Recommended for you

Tags