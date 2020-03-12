The tech sector continues to experience record growth. Cyberstates™, a report compiled by CompTIA that analyzes data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI), Burning Glass Technologies, Hoovers, PwC/CBInsights, MoneyTree, and more, paints a promising picture for careers in technology. According to the report, there were 3.7 million tech job postings in 2018, the most recent available data. Popular jobs in the industry included IT services and custom software services, telecommunications and internet services and tech manufacturing. The three states with the highest net percentage of tech jobs are California, Texas and New York.
Did you know?
Tags
Jessica Welsh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Clearfield Co. DA, state police continue investigation into fatal I-80 crash
-
DuBois man killed, several injured in crash on I-80; homicide by vehicle investigation underway
-
Johnsonburg man accused of lying on Firearms Transaction Record form
-
St. Marys man has passion for robots, educating youth on manufacturing
-
St. Marys man charged with possession of drugs, weapon during traffic stop
-
Doctor opens Ramhorn Distillery at DuBois Harley-Davidson shop
-
The Founders' Café and Grill, Penn Highlands DuBois' new cafeteria, to open in West Wing Annex
-
Reynoldsville man runs for 12 hours, raises $2,100 for wounded veterans
-
St. Marys woman shares love for animals through volunteering
-
Cement blocks thrown from Frank's Star Lunch roof
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.