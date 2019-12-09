If anyone watched the impeachment last Wednesday, it sure looked as though Barnum & Bailey were back and bigger than ever.
These Democrats were at their best playing clowns, chimps, jackasses, and being complete idiots (not hard for them to do). You can go to the zoo and see what they are like. The only difference is the smart ones are in cages.
Are Dems really proud of what their party has done in three years or more?
Did you listen to the law professors giving their testimony? If they are the typical law professors coming out of law school, then I say close those schools. Prof. Feldman was nothing but an arrogant, show-boating jerk that didn’t have any information to impeach Trump. Prof. Gerhardt was another one who didn’t have any info. Then take Pamela Karlan, nothing but a big mouth that knew nothing. She showed her real true colors when she brought Trump’s boy into the hearing. These three are a total disgrace to the law profession.
The only professor who knew the law was Truly. He said there was nothing there to start impeachment.
I hope these Dems keep this up and then the Republican-controlled Senate subpoenas Nadler, Schiff, Pelosi, McCabe, Brennan, Strozk, Clapper and all the other cry babies.
The Dems keep talking about going against the Constitution. Schiff and the others go against it every day. If they are so strong about the Constitution, why are they against freedom of speech, wanting to take our guns away, against prayer and the Bible, against the Lord, and they allow you to limit your babies, murdering newborn babies if the mother doesn’t want them, they murder it?
I hope all the Dems’ corruption, lies, shady deals and their doing nothing for the taxpayers comes back to haunt them. I’m glad the Lord above is on our side.
Just think: Four more years of Trump and no more Democratic Party to destroy our country.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg