SLIGO – A spaghetti dinner to benefit the family of a local man who was recently hit by a truck and killed will be held Sunday, June 2, at the Sligo Area Recreation Center.
The dinner, which will begin at 12:30 p.m., will aid the family of Jerry DeHart, who was killed earlier this month when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while in his yard caring for his animals. He leaves behind three children.
The cost of the dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for children age 10 and under.
The event will also include a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese auction with prizes to be pulled between 4:30 and 5 p.m.