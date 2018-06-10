I once lived in a rural community where the reservoir water became undrinkable due to drought and subsequent environmental problems affecting the water supply. Our existence depended on jugs of water hauled in from another community. As a public school teacher, I will never forget the impact this had upon schools, businesses and households. School cafeterias workers were laid off. Restaurants were unable to provide services. Businesses closed their public restroom facilities. By the end of the school year, I had had enough of school porta potties, bottled water, boiling water at home to take a bath or wash clothes, and always buying and hauling water for home use. A community disaster was upon us, so I moved to another area with no water problems.
As a homeowner in the City of DuBois, I am deeply concerned about the impact the deep injection well(s) will have on the DuBois Reservoir and supplemental DuBois water wells. This DIW’s endangering 2.5 mile proximity to our water supply is a threat to thousands of people and businesses in the City of DuBois, Sandy Township, Union Township, Sykesville Borough, and Falls Creek Borough. Can you imagine the magnitude of economic, physical and emotional destruction our rural communities would suffer if the area’s sole water source was tainted?
DuBois is the hub of the Penn Highlands Medical Hospitals and services in Clearfield County. The majority of students in the DuBois Area School District are schooled in DuBois buildings. Paris Industries provides clean linens and gowns to medical facilities in western PA from Erie to Pittsburgh. All are major employers who need good water. DuBois/Sandy Townships are busy service centers with hotels, restaurants and shopping off Interstate 80 and state routes 119 and 219. DuBois Penn State campus would be less appealing with porta potties in the hallways. Who would want to live in an area with deep injection wells posing a threat to the sole water source?
In 2012, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Ohio, linked to disposal-injection well activity, was felt here in DuBois and 7 other states. The U.S.Geological Survey Office reports that significant earthquakes are increasingly occurring within the continental interior of the United States and are being directly linked with injection well operation. It happened in Ohio, in Oklahoma, in Texas and in Arkansas. Should we add Brady Township to this list?
— Diane Bernardo, DuBois
