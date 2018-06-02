PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park is again offering DiscoverE programs to youth at the park this summer. Do you know a child who enjoys exploring the outdoors or who constantly asks questions about nature?
If so, the DiscoverE programs will help these youngsters learn about the natural world around them. This series of fun and exciting programs allow young people to explore their environment with others of the same age and abilities.
Youth who progress year to year from one program to the next in the series will continue to grow in their understanding of the environment and their role in it.
Pennsylvania state parks’ natural resources and historic sites are discovered through exciting programs provided by trained educators and interpreters. By combining recreation and education, we hope to motivate children to learn more and return often, leading to a lifetime of outdoor enjoyment and conservation leadership.
DiscoverE offers a variety of activities to meet developmental levels and social skills of different age groups. Younger learners will explore the outdoors through structured play, reinforced by stories and crafts. Older youth will be challenged by gaining recreational skills, conducting special projects, and participating in valuable experiences.
DiscoverE programs at state parks have been developed for young people ages 4-17. Hide-‘n-Seekers is for children 4 and 5 years old, Outdoor Explorers is for kids 6-8 years old, and Penn’s Adventurers is for youth between 9 and 12 years old.
Young people between the ages of 13 and 17 can participate in Conservation Leaders, an independent study program where participants work with park professionals to accomplish a project or activity, while developing a sense of stewardship and responsibility for the park’s resources.
The Penn’s Adventurers program is open to children ages 9-12 and is comprised of 12 hours of programming over 3 days. The Penn’s Adventurers theme this year is “Biodiversity.”
Participants will learn about the importance of biodiversity, the diversity of plants and animals in Pennsylvania, and the effects that invasive species have on biodiversity. There is no requirement for a parent or guardian to remain with the child during this program. The program will be held July 10, 11, and 12, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM each day.
The Outdoor Explorers program theme this year is “It Isn’t Easy Being Green.” Children participating in the program will learn through activities, walks, games, and crafts about a variety of organisms that inhabit our world that are green. Outdoor Explorers is open to children ages 6-8, is comprised of 6 hours of programming, and runs for 3 days.
There is no requirement for a parent or guardian to remain with the child during this program. The program will be held July 17, 18, and 19, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM (noon).
This year’s Hide-‘n-Seekers theme at Parker Dam State Park is “Sensory Awareness.” Children participating in the Hide-‘n-Seekers program will learn how to safely explore their natural surroundings and how to find answers to their questions about the outdoors through activities, walks, games, and crafts. Hide-‘n-Seekers is also comprised of 6 hours of programming over 3 days.
This program does require one parent or guardian to be present with their child during the entire program. The program will be held July 24, 25, and 26, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM (noon).
There is no fee to participate in the DiscoverE programs. However, class size is limited and participants must be pre-registered. Parents can pre-register their children by calling the Parker Dam State Park Office at (814) 765-0630, daily 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and extended hours on Friday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.
Be prepared to state which DiscoverE program (age appropriate) that you wish to enroll your child in and have your contact information available. Once registered, you will be sent a confirmation and more details as the program dates approach.
If you would like more information, contact the Environmental Education Specialist at Parker Dam State Park by phone at (814) 765-0630, or by email at parkerdamsp@pa.gov.
You can keep up on what’s happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events.”
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov).
With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
