NEW BETHLEHEM – A 26-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges following an incident on July 2 at approximately 11:40 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Austin Shumaker was charged with two counts of DUI.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers responded to Uni-Mart for a report of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a vehicle. On scene, police said they discovered two men unconscious in a running Jeep parked in the gas station’s lot. Multiple attempts to wake the driver, later identified as Shumaker, and the passenger were unsuccessful.
Eventually, the passenger, whose name was not released, woke up and appeared intoxicated, reports state. He told police that he and Shumaker were drinking alcohol, but had not taken any drugs.
Due to his condition, police said they administered Narcan to Shumaker to no affect, and he was transported to Clarion Hospital.
The vehicle, belonging to Shumaker, was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing.
Witnesses in the area reportedly told police that Shumaker’s vehicle had been all over the road before coming to a stop at the gas station.
A search warrant was later obtained for Shumaker’s medical records, which showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.341 percent.
Charges were filed July 17 by Officer Taylor Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.