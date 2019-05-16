The 2019 District 9 playoff brackets for baseball and softball were released Thursday, and there are 18 teams — nine in each sport — set to hit the diamond next week in search of a D-9 title, and ultimately a berth in the PIAA playoffs.
On the baseball side, defending district champ DuBois Central Catholic is the top seed in Class A and has a bye into the semifinals. The Cardinals await the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal pitting fifth-seeded Elk County Catholic at fourth-seeded Clarion. That game is set for 4:30 p.m. at Clarion County Park.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Otto-Eldred hosts seventh-seeded Port Allegany, while No. 3 Clarion-Limestone welcomes No. 6 North Clarion. Both games are 4:30 p.m. starts.
The semifinals will be played next Thursday at sites and times to be announced.
The Class AA field also features seven teams, with Coudersport earning the No. 1 seed. The Falcons have a bye into the semis faces the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup that has fifth-seeded Brockway playing at fourth-seeded Johnsonburg, the defending district champs. That game is set for 4:30 p.m. at Knothole Park.
Tuesday’s other quarterfinals have second-seeded Moniteau hosting seventh-seeded Cranberry and third-seeded Karns City playing sixth-seeded Redbank Valley at Pullman Park in Butler. Both of those games also are 4:30 p.m.
The Class AA title game will be played May 28 at Showers Field. The D-9 runner-up will then drop into a subregional with the runner-ups from District 4 and 6 to see who earns the second spot in the state bracket. The D-9 and D-6 runner-ups play Wednesday, May 29 at Showers Field, with the winner battling second place team from D-4 on Friday, May 31.
In Class 3A, District 9 is part of a subregional with District 5.
Top-seeded Brookville and second-seeded Kane will play for the D-9 title next Wednesday at Showers Field at 6 p.m. The winner moves on to play the District 5 champ, either Bedford or Chestnut Ridge, on May 29 at Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney for a trip to states.
The Class 4A bracket has a four-team field, with the semifinals being played next Thursday (May 23) at Showers Field. Top-seeded Punxsutawney plays fourth-seeded Bradford at 4 p.m., while No. 2 St. Marys and No. 3 Clearfield battle at 6:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s finals.
The Class 4A championship game is slated for May 29 at Showers Field.
On the softball side, there on nine area teams in brackets in five different classifications.
In Class A, Otto-Eldred earned the top seed and has a bye into the quarterfinals in the seven-team field.
The Lady Terrors await the winner of a quarterfinal that has No. 5 DCC traveling to No. 4 Coudersport on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The other quarterfinal matchups Tuesday have third-seeded A-C Valley hosting No. 6 ECC (defending district champ) and second-seeded Clarion entertaining No. 7 Cameron County.
The Class A championship game will be played on May 29 at Heindl Field.
District 9 also is conducting a “True Second Place” game in Class A this year, meaning the semifinals losers will play for a right to earn the district’s second spot in the state playoffs.
The “True Second Place” game will then be held only if the winner of that consolation contest did not play the loser of the championship game in the semifinals.
The field in Class 2A features six teams, meaning top-seeded Redbank Valley and second-seeded Johnsonburg have byes into the semifinals on Wednesday.
Redbank awaits the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal matchup that has fifth-seeded Kane at fourth-seeded Curwensville, while Johnsonburg plays either No. 3 Cranberry or No. 6 Moniteau. Cranberry is the defending champion.
The Class AA title game will be played May 30 at Heindl Field.
Three teams make up the Class 3A field, with Karns City receiving a bye into the finals as the top seed.
Second-seeded Clearfield hosts third-seeded Brookville Wednesday, with the winner battling Karns City on May 29 at Heindl Field for the D-9 crown.
Punxsutawney and St. Marys will once again square off for the District 9 Class 4A title on Thursday at Heindl Field at 6 p.m. Punxsy topped St. Marys in last year’s final at Heindl field.
The final area team in the softball postseason is DuBois, which is the top seed in the District 6-9 Class 5A playoffs. The Lady Beavers, the defending champs, play Central Mountain in a rematch of last year’s final, in the championship game on Wednesday at St. Francis University at 2:30 p.m.
Central Mountain beat Hollidaysburg, 11-5, Thursday in the semifinals.