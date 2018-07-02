BROOKVILLE — District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, of Brookville, presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
HELD FOR COURT
As a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kylee Danielle Martin, Houtzdale, is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She failed to appear for her hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
- Anne E. Himmelrich, Sigel, is charged with marijuana – small amount and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She failed to appear for her hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
- Dillon Nelson, Brookville, is charged with DUI, intent to possess controlled substance by person not regulated, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He failed to appear for his court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
- Steven Dewayne Ruth, Corsica, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Bail is set at $10,000
HEARINGS WAIVED:
The following defendants waived their rights to a Preliminary Hearing. Their cases will be sent to Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brandon Lee Shilling, Brookville, is charged with DUI, Improper tires, operate vehicle without required financial responsibility, careless driving and no rear lights. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Cassie Jo Sarvey, Summerville, is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- William North, Brookville, is charged with harassment. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured
- George D. Gourley, Brookville, is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Erik Louis Knight, State College, is charged with marijuana – small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify change in address and failure to keep right. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Tyler Russell Knepp, Hyde, is charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, disregarding traffic lane, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, careless driving and DUI. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Parsha Lynn Knepp, Hyde, is charged with intent to possession of controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Wayne Shaffer, Timblin, is charged with DUI, driving without a license, failing to carry license, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, violate hazard regulation, restraint systems. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Eric Lars Olson, Corsica, is charged with DUI, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and restraint systems Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Scott Randall Fletcher, Wattsburg, is charged with DUI, failure to notify change in address, disregarding traffic lane, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Dylan James Zimmerman, Brookville, is charged with DUI, duties at stop sign, careless driving, reckless driving improper sunscreening, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, improper stop, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, operate/permit operation with unsafe equipment, violate hazard regulation. Bail is set at $35,000
- Frank E. Coon, Brookville, is charged intent to possess controlled substance by person not regulated, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert L. Coon, Sigel, is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Richard Brewer, c/o Jefferson County Jail, is charged with possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess controlled substance by person not regulated, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $30,000
- Austin Blake Dempsey, Brookville, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, purchase etc. alcohol beverage by a minor, Bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Amy Jo Clark, Brookville, is charged with marijuana – small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, failure to carry registration, failure to notify change in address, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Cheyton Elijah Styslinger, Brookville, is charged with marijuana-small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, careless driving. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured,
- Destiny Ann Slaughenhaupt, c/o Jefferson County Jail, is charged with intent to possess controlled substance by person not regulated, possession of marijuana, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, deal in proc unl act/intent to promote. Bail is set at $25,000
- Stephan Kyle Dempsey, Brookville, is charged with DUI, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, restraint systems. Bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- David Lee Poulson, Oil City, is charged with indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, corruption of minors. Bail is set at $300,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.