DuBOIS — Here are the results from the District 9 Class AA Doubles Tournament held Tuesday at DuBois Area High School. The champions advance to the PIAA Doubles Championship to be held Nov. 1-2 at Hershey Racquet Club.
TEAM KEY: Bradford - BR, Brockway - BW, Clearfield - C, Elk County Catholic - ECC, Johnsonburg - JB, Punxsutawney - P, St. Marys - SM.
First Round
Abby Gigliotti/Allie Doverspike (P) bye; Victoria Glatt/Marley Sorg (ECC) def. McKayla Irons/Alisia Dansberger (BR) 10-1; Lydia Ehrensberger/Brooke Henry (SM) def. Alex Hodgdon/Chloe Trumbull (JB) 10-4; Kylie VanTassel/Ally Gaines (C) def. Taylor Rhed/Mackenzie Hook (BW) 10-4.
Lilia Lion/Davan Lion (SM) bye; Camden Emhoff/Taegan Ludwig (P) def. Lauren Baldwin/Tyler Hillyard (BR) 10-2; Selena Buttery/Morgan Pirow (BW) def. Sophie Neubert/Grace Keys (ECC) 10-3; Kirstie VanTassel/Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Madison Amacher/Rachel Buhite (JB) 11-10 (7-5).
(Quarterfinals
Gigliotti/Doverspike (P) def. Glatt/Sorg (ECC) 10-5; Ehrensberger/Henry def. Kylie VanTassel/Gaines (C) 11-9; Lilia Lion/Davan Lion (SM) def. Emhoff/Ludwig (P) 10-1; Buttery/Pirow (BW) def. Kirstie VanTassel/Kerlin (C) 10-1.
Semifinals
Gigliotti/Doverspike (P) def. Ehrensberger/Henry (SM) 6-2, 6-1; Lilia Lion/Davan Lion (SM) def. Buttery/Pirow (BW) 6-1, 6-1.
Finals
Lilia Lion/Davan Lion (SM) def. Abby Gigliotti/Allie Doverspike (P) 6-1, 6-2