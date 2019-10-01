District 9
Singles Tournament
CLASS AA
Team Key: Bradford - BR, Brockway - BW, Clearfield - C, Elk County Catholic - ECC, Johnsonburg - J, Punxsutawney - P, St. Marys - SM.
Individual Results
First Round
Samantha Hayes (SM) bye; Allie Doverspike (P) def. Madison Amacher (JB) 10-7; Allison Gaines (C) def. Morgan Pirow (BW) 10-6; Lauren Baldwin (BR) def. Marley Sorg (ECC) 10-3; Abby Gigliotti (P) bye; Selena Buttery (BW) def. Kyle VanTassel (C) 10-4; Sophie Neubert (ECC) def. Chloe Trumbull (JB) 10-6; Lilia Lion (SM) def. McKayla Irons (B) 10-0.
Quarterfianls
Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Allie Doverspike (P) 10-0; Allison Gaines (C) def. Lauren Baldwin (BR) 10-3; Abby Gigliotti (P) def. Selena Buttery (BW) 10-1; Lilia Lion (SM) def. Sophie Neubert (ECC) 10-3.
Semifinals
Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Allison Gaines (C) 6-0. 6-0; Abby Gigliotti (P) def. Lilia Lion (SM) 6-1, 6-0
Championship
Samantha Hayes vs.