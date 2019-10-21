ST. MARYS — District 9 volleyball chairman Aaron Straub released the playoff brackets late Monday night, with postseason play set to get underway Thursday with the first-round of action in Class A.
A total of 13 teams, four from the Tri-County Area, entered the Class A playoffs, and two of those schools will be action Thursday evening in first-round games that all begin at 6:30 p.m.
Eighth-seeded Johnsonburg hosts ninth-seeded Keystone, with the winner getting top-seeded Elk County Catholic next Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Also in the top half of the draw, fourth-seeded Cranberry hosts 13th-seeded Northern Potter, while No. 5 Oswayo Valley welceomes No. 12 Union.
In the bottom half of the bracket in Class, No. 11 DuBois Central Catholic makes the trek to sixth-seeded Cameron County Thursday, with the winner to face No. 3 A-C Valley in the quarterfinals.
Reigninng champ Clarion is the No. 2 seed, and has a bye into the quarterfinals where it battles the winner of Thursday’s first-round matchup that has seventh-seeded Otto-Eldred hosting 10th-seeded Coudersport.
The semifinals are slated for Thursday, Oct. 31, with the championship match will be played on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. at St. Marys High School.
The Class AA field features four schools, including two area squads that fell on opposite sides of the bracket.
Brookville garnered the top seed and hosts fourth-seeded Moniteau next Wednesday (Oct. 30), while second-seeded Kane welcomes third-seeded Redbank Valley the same night.
The Class AA finals are scheduled for Saturday, Oct, 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Marys.
In Class 3A, two-time defending champion DuBois once again is the top seed and has a bye into the finals, which will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at St. Marys.
DuBois will face the winner of next Wednesday’s semifinal contest that has second-seeded Punxsutawney playing host to third-seeded Bradford.