Dixie Lee Tustin, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.
Born August 21, 1937 in Kittanning, she was the daughter of William Roy and Twila Angeline (Stitt) McMaster.
She graduated from Kittanning High School in 1957.
Mrs. Tustin attended the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg.
In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Dixie volunteered at Bud’s Market and liked to play bingo.
Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Belinda Lee Runyan, Melissa D. Goodman and Kristie Lynn Myers and husband, Derek, all of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Jordin Chambers and husband, Cookie, Ethan Carl Tustin, Evan Goodman and Tenlee Tustin-Myers; and her great-grandchildren, Mercedees, Kamron and Jasper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Shirley Carl Tustin, whom she married on June 29, 1964 and who passed away on February 21, 1994; brothers, Larry Doyle McMaster, Robert Delair McMaster, Harold McMaster, Alonza McMaster, Herbert McMaster, Charles McMaster and John McMaster; and a sister, Hazel Hillwig.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dixie’s honor to Rimersburg Hose Co., 484 Main St. Rimersburg, PA 16248 or Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 14663 PA-68, Sligo, PA 16255.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
To send an online condolence to the Tustin family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.