DuBOIS — As of Wednesday, the City of DuBois has about 42 DMAP Coupons for only the reservoir property remaining for the 2018-2019 hunting season. Each coupon is only good for one doe license for use in any season. Coupon pickup can only be done between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each business day at the City office.
All hunters, residents and non-residents are eligible to pick up one coupon for each license holder at the City office on Scribner Avenue until they are gone. Hunters need to bring their last hunting license with them.
