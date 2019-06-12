DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.