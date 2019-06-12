I recently ordered one of those DNA kits to determine who all has been in the family wood pile. I know that my relatives are a combination of French, Irish, and English, and I was told that my paternal grandmother was a full blooded Native American (actually I was told Indian but I guess we don’t say that anymore). However, she did like being called “Squaw.”
Needless to say, I was excited the day the kit arrived and eagerly began reading the instructions on how to properly collect the sputum specimen. The instructions said not to eat or drink anything thirty minutes prior to collecting the specimen as doing so could cause the results to be invalid.
That seemed easy enough since I was once a tom-boy and could spit with the best of them. On one such occasion I took aim and struck a dirt dauber that landed in the pig pen from two feet away. So spitting into a small tube should be a breeze.
Wrong. My mouth went Sahara Desert dry and I was unable to produce the necessary teaspoonful of spit to fill the tube. I can go a half a day without drinking anything and not be thirsty, but that wasn’t happening this day.
I decided to watch television to get my mind off my dry mouth. Seeing commercials of ice cold refreshing beverages did not help so I sat there and spat, and spat, and spat. Finally it reached the fill line. What joy I felt; not about getting it completed but being able to run to the kitchen and drink a glass of water.
Now the waiting game began. The instructions said it takes six weeks for the results to be returned. I began checking the website often and after one week I received a message saying the kit had arrived and was being processed. I was even more excited after the second week when I received word that the sample itself was being processed. The next four weeks was dead silence without any communique. Then, one day, it happened: Before my eyes were the results — my ancestral heritage, including a few surprises.
My mother’s side of the family is predominantly French. They lived near inter-coastal waterways for centuries. I had been told by a family member that one relative was a pirate, while another was a writer and several others were chefs.
Since I have owned a restaurant and I am a columnist I guess all that is left for me to achieve is to plunder a village somewhere. I have practiced saying “Argh!” and I’m fairly good at it. Since I don’t like shopping I guess I will have to let plundering go. I am also a law abiding citizen with strong moral convictions, so maybe the French side isn’t dominant.
My father’s side of the family is Irish-English-Native American. Only a few horse thieves and politicians on that side of the family. However, there was another chef, one who worked at the White House, so I guess I get the cooking gene from both sides of the family.
The biggest surprise is that I am 19 percent Scandinavian. Now I ask you, even from this small grainy picture of me, do I look 19 percent Scandinavian? Where did that come from?
The world map that accompanied the returned results showed a line from France that follows along the coast of Spain, England, Ireland and Sweden. Wow, I’m a Viking!
Forget about saying “Argh!”, I’ll grab a spiked helmet and learn to blow a war horn. Vikings were much more fearsome than pirates. I could get into wearing fur underwear and... Wait a minute. What happened to being an Indian? Where is that DNA?
DNA testing separates fact from folklore and paints a picture that cannot be ignored. The picture I saw clearly showed no Native American blood and a missing branch from the family tree. The program connects your DNA to that of other members and you can see potential relatives. I began seeing cousins and grandparents on both sides of my family except for my maternal grandfather’s side.
My grandfather was a man whom I loved dearly. A man who made me feel special and loved. A man who made me laugh. A man who took me for long walks and talked to me at a time in my life when I did not speak a single word, only listened. A man who cared for me and never gave up on me.
Upon this realization I called my aunt, his daughter, and asked some direct questions. I learned the truth that this man, whom I adored, was not my biological grandfather. Lesson learned: If you ask the question be prepared for the answer.
Whether he knew about this or not he gave me unconditional love his entire life. This wonderful man will forever not only have, but most assuredly deserves, the title of being my Grandpa.
Jennifer Whittington, a native of Alabama, now lives in North Carolina. She has been involved with the healthcare industry most of her life but, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, her passion is cooking and hospitality.