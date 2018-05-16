Among the troubling findings in the sexual abuse case against a Catholic Diocese of Erie priest are indications that the two victims involved might not have been the only ones.
In announcing that his office had charged the Rev. David Poulson, 64, of Oil City, with sexually abusing two victims when they were minors, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro noted that nine other men testified before a statewide grand jury about contact they had with Poulson as minors.
“In at least one of these cases, prosecutors believed evidence of a sexual assault existed, but it was barred on statute of limitations grounds,” Shapiro’s office said.
In other words, justice is forever out of reach of that man because of the amount of time that has passed since the alleged offense.
Given the nature of the crime, that’s unacceptable.
At his news conference in Erie where he announced the charges last week, Shapiro renewed his call for eliminating the criminal statute of limitations going forward in cases involving the sexual abuse of children.
We support Shapiro’s recommendation and urge the Legislature to take prompt action.
“It is long past time to reform these arbitrary time frames and seek justice for all of our children,” he said.
The current statute of limitations, set in 2007, allows criminal charges to be filed until the victim’s 50th birthday.
Such crimes committed before the 2007 law are covered by previous statutes, which were much more restrictive.
Nothing can be done about crimes covered by those previous statutes, in criminal court at least. That means that many offenders are beyond the reach of law enforcement.
But there’s a compelling case for eliminating the criminal statute, as with homicide, given the heinous nature of the crimes and their devastating effects on the victims.
The law should offer no haven for those who prey on children.
It’s not uncommon for child victims to take years, even decades, to come forward. The emotional damage of their abuse lasts long after they come of age.
“Children are targeted by predators because they are vulnerable, they are young and they struggle with shame, confusion or fear,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro also rightly backs the elimination of the statute of limitations on civil cases brought by people who were victimized as minors. The law currently gives them until their 30th birthday to sue.
Eliminating the civil statute would offer another path to justice for those victims. The reform should also include a temporary retroactive window allowing victims to sue in cases that are now beyond the statute.
That would allow some measure of justice for those victims, and a reckoning for their abusers. Shapiro supports that provision, though some legislators claim it would be unconstitutional.
— Erie Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.