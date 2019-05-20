The taxpayers should demand that the Dems do something for the people or resign or stop their paychecks and all their perks.
The Dems are the ones that are creating the Constitutional crisis, border crisis, climate change (by what they are spewing out of their mouths), and trying to destroy America. Obama and his cronies wanted to take religion, prayer and God out of our country. I feel that is still going on with the Democratic Party of socialists, Israel-haters trying to eliminate freedom of speech, the 2nd Amendment, etc.
Just look at the clowns running for the Democratic Party to be president of the USA. You could throw them all together and still not get one that would be fit to run our country. I do believe God will see that President Trump gets re-elected.
Also, all the big-mouthed Dems should have listened to the famous line: “You have the right to remain silent.” I think they got on the wrong side of Attorney General Barr and they may (should) end up in jail. Comey, Brennan, Ohr, Hillary and some mainstream media — Oh happy day.
Many thanks to Hannity, Fitton, Jeanine, Sara, Bongino and all who have done research on the Fisa report, dossier and all the other corruption involving the Far Left Democrats.
By the way, Steve-O from Virginia, when your letter stated about Lewis (Rimersburg Rules) breaking the law, did you forget about your governor of Virginia and the other two that had blackfaces and brutal sex charges? Is that OK because they are Democrats? You better clean up Virginia before you start on Pennsylvania.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg