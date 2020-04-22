Why do we pay these people?
We need government to defend us militarily and to make sure we don't physically abuse each other within our own borders. Civics books say we also need it to "establish laws" and to "provide public services."
Digressing a bit from my real premise, which I'll get to in a minute, I'd suggest that the folks we pay to "establish laws" are overpaid in the first place (even if they were actually doing anything) and their work product would not even begin to pass muster in the real world.
Mark Twain said, "It's a good thing we don't get all the government we pay for." Mark Twain was a wise man.
Furthermore, I'd suggest that it is far past time that we reviewed and revised that "provide public services" thing. It probably would serve us well to better define "public services." Yes, we need somebody to fix streets and drive snowplows. But couldn't we do without people who spend their time writing press releases about a "town hall" meeting being held somewhere to make us think some agency or elected personage actually cares about what we think?
On Earth Day I received a joint press release from four state agencies. That press release didn't really tell me much and I didn't run it. Its primary purpose, it seemed to me, was to tell me those agencies were all doing something (though I wasn't very impressed with the list) and to prominently display the names of the heads of each agency.
The biggest thing I drew from that press release was a question about why we need four different agencies to do what they do and if we couldn't save a whole bunch of money by combining them. One does deserve to stand on its own — the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The other three — the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Department of Agriculture sure do sound to me like they could very easily and much more economically be one agency — probably the Department of Agriculture — with one exec — still overpaid, of course, but only a third as expensive as having three (overpaid) execs and thus a great savings to the state's taxpayers.
Would condensing those three agencies into one also reduce the number of people employed by those agencies by 2/3? Probably not, but even so there would have to be a significant reduction and thus significant savings. (For example, in addition to only needing one exec, you'd only need one PR person — instead of three — to crank out those meaningless press releases.)
None of that is going to happen. Agencies proliferate but they never go away. Individually, they continuously grow, consistently adding people. They never reduce their total number of employees. They're self perpetuating, whether they actually accomplish anything worthwhile for the public or not.
And, unlike a private business, which must produce something people want and thus generate a profit to survive, the agencies (in the person of state government) need only take a little more of your money to grow and proliferate. They do that in many different ways: income taxes, sales taxes, fuel taxes, toll roads...
Consider for a moment what you pay in gasoline taxes relative to what is collected in other states.
The federal government collects 18.4 cents per gallon in all states. The numbers that follow do not include that.
In Pennsylvania, in addition to the federal tax, you pay 58.7 cents in tax for every gallon of gasoline you buy. (To put that in perspective, if you have a 20 gallon fuel tank and you fill it, you just contributed $11.74 of your money to help feed a bureaucrat.)
By comparison, if you lived in Missouri you would pay 17.42 cents in addition to the federal tax; in Mississippi 18.79 cents; in Texas 20 cents; in Wyoming 24 cents; in Virginia 21.95 cents; in Alabama 21.21 cents; in Alaska 14.66 cents; in Arizona 19 cents; in Arkansas 21.8 cents...
The only state I could find with a higher gasoline tax than Pennsylvania's is California at 61.2 cents. Illinois is close but still lower than Pennsylvania at 54.8 cents.
When you go to the grocery store you shop to be certain you're getting your money's worth. You do that when you buy a car, too.
Do you feel like you're getting your money's worth with your federal and state governments?
David Sullens is the editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.