Dear Gayle,
Doctors think they know your body better than you do. Why don’t doctors listen to the patient when they prescribe something and the patient says they’ve been tried on that before and it didn’t work, but a certain other medicine did work, but the doctor goes ahead and prescribes the wrong one anyway? I just spent four weeks with pneumonia. The first two weeks, I was on an antibiotic I told the doctor wouldn’t be effective for me. Finally, he prescribed the one I’d suggested in the first place. It worked. I lost work time because I wasn’t listened to. Was there anything I could have done different?
— Getting Better
Dear Better,
I am pleased that you are recovering. I wish that I could tell you that your experience is rare, but it is all too common. Most doctors I have known or have known of will listen, just not always the first time. The day after I had received your letter, a friend of mine told me that the doctor she sees for her diabetes finally allowed her to determine her own insulin, snack-time regime, and it is working. The schedule he had previously insisted that she keep had been failing for a long time, but until recently, her request to try a specific other plan had been ignored. She simply appeared to be a brittle diabetic. Perhaps it was when her doctor finally felt that there was nothing left to lose by trying his patient’s suggestion that he allowed it. Personally, I cannot recall having ever seen her looking so healthy as she does at this time.
Dealing with doctors can be frustrating. They have the license to aid us but are not always inclined to listen to us. They feel the same about us. Often the doctor recommends a certain course of action, and we as their patients will decide on our own to stop taking a med, start taking something else with it, take too many, take too few, eat the wrong foods with it, whatever. Then we go back to the doctor complaining that what was ordered has not worked. Yes, there is enough frustration that everyone can have a slice.
As for what you might do in the future when the same sort of illness strikes, may I suggest that you not ask for that certain med, but that you mention this illness history to your doctor in a way that reminds him or her what had worked well for you in the past, what had failed you, and then ask what he/she thinks. Your doctor is reminded that you consider him/her to still be in charge, but you increase the possibility that your wishes will be considered. Good luck.
Dear Readers,
First: because of an accident blocking the main road, I spent a long time on a detour to get home this evening. Having some drivers not take enough time to get to where they are heading is one of the most frequent causes of such accidents, especially in bad weather. On a separate trip recently, I was fighting with high winds to keep my car on a four-lane highway as I drove 53 mph. A car rocketed past me at what had to be 85 mph, a speed which the driver continued until a delivery truck driver ahead of me pulled into the passing lane, then stayed alongside the car that had moments before been ahead of him. I was certain that the truck driver did this to slow the speeder whose approach he had surely seen in his rearview mirror. On my way back from where I had been going on that short trip, a different car passed me doing about 75 mph — an improvement over the earlier speeder only by comparison. It was all too fast for road conditions. Please, dear readers, remember that going fast is easy. Controlling or stopping the car when the unexpected happens is what is hard to do. If you did not start your trip early enough, simply accept that you will be late for wherever it is you are going, but this, too, shall pass. Stop passing me.
A second thought: I have long been aware that a great need at animal shelters has been for able-bodied people to volunteer time on a regular basis to walk dogs. Recently I have given thought to the idea of pairing up dogs in need of a good run with joggers who will be out adding miles to their pedometers anyway. If you are a jogger who will be getting out there now that the weather is getting a bit better, please consider arranging a mutual time to do this service for a shelter in your area.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
