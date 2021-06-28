KITTANNING – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will host a virtual screening of “Gateway,” an award-winning documentary about three families inadvertently impacted by opioid addiction that began with a prescription to manage pain after surgery.
The virtual screenings will occur on July 7 and 14.
The film provides an intimate look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers of these medications are not properly understood.
The 40-minute film features a woman who faced addiction following a C-section, a high school athlete who struggled with opioids after suffering sports injuries that led to surgeries, a young woman who has battled substance abuse for over a decade, and a clinician who has made it his mission to reduce opioid prescribing after surgery.
“Gateway” was created by Choices Matter, a national movement designed to educate and empower patients to have proactive discussions with their clinicians about available non-opioid options for managing pain after surgery.
In addition to the screening, AICDAC will present about services and local data, and a treatment representative will be available for questions and discussion.
For more Information on the event, call (814) 226-6350, ext. 104, or email jdolby@aicdac.org.
In Clarion County, the screening will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 7. Register by visiting zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIldu6uqDMuHNd18_oEXXwIeHdZ01yKI_9_
In Armstrong County, the screening will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 14. Register by visiting zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkdOqhrDouGt3b3mTrZ57s31q-u0M6WicU