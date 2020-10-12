The Clarion County Commissioners are using the COVID money (over $3 million) to buy the Source property for over $670,000 plus to move 911 out there. Why? It seemed to work alright where it was. Now there is talk they want to put a tower by Liberty Street so you can look at the scenic Clarion River.
The only time that we saw a commissioner at our Madison Township meeting was when they were trying to get $8 million for the rails-to-trails at East Brady. Then I hear they need another million.
Did these guys ever try to bring business into our county so people could get a job? Did these guys do anything to save the businesses that left Clarion County? No!
Clarion County is no way a tourist area. Let’s stop the waste and give the COVID money to where it should go, to nursing homes, hospitals, fire companies and ambulance services.
At the next election, let’s put some women in office and get rid of these guys.
Now, about Norbert A. Bashnagel’s letter in the Clarion News. Norbert, are you sure you didn’t teach preschool? I’m sure glad you didn’t teach my two boys. Today, you are teaching liberal material through high school and college. Your “Demon-crat” friends want to destroy our country and turn it into a socialist country. Since you say you are so smart, check out your party’s agenda. Does the teachers’ union still tell you how to vote? Don’t preach to us when you are told what to do.
Now, onto Christine Adams’ letter in The L-V. Christine, you better take your own advice and read the Lord’s Bible. You say abortion is OK. For your information, from the time of conception, it is a human body. A true Christian or a believer in God, could not be a “Demon-crat” and vote for what their agenda is. Your party is for abortion, openly against religion, hate Catholics because they are against killing babies, for same-sex marriage, no more cars, planes and trains, no farmers, socialism, no more churches. What a wonderful life. You said you taught Sunday school and are on the church council. Really? The USA will be like Portland.
God bless America and President Trump.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg