Cris Dush has been our local representative for some time. I think he is a good man and has done a great job representing the local people. He has honored his word on term limits and is stepping down from his office. He is now running for a job as senator. I have noticed a large number of attack ads about him. Most of these are total fabrication. Someone is spending a lot of money to take him out.
Unfortunately we have the job to find a suitable replacement. I don't know much about the candidates or how they stand on issues. I do have a little experience with candidate Jack Matson. Jefferson County Children and Youth was targeting my family. Since Jack was county commissioner I went to him for help. He didn't seem to care much at all. If he doesn't care about the destruction of an innocent family what does he care about? He seems to care about his family. He uses his family to get elected. I wouldn't trust him to represent the good people of our district. I will vote for someone else.
William A. Ford
Brookville