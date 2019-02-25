SLIGO – A Sligo woman was cited for violating dog laws on Feb. 19 at approximately 12:45 p.m. at her home along Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough.
According to reports, Valerie Best failed to provide proof that her three dogs had been vaccinated against rabies within 48 hours after the request was made.
In addition, she allegedly failed to have current 2019 licenses for the dogs.
Charges were filed Feb. 21 by Dog Warden Matthew Patrick with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
