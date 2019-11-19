CLARION – Dog licenses for 2020 will be available for purchase by Clarion County residents beginning in December.
Dogs three months of age and up are required to be licensed by Jan. 1.
Licenses can be purchased at the Clarion County Treasurer’s Office, in person or by mail starting Dec. 1. Applications can be downloaded from the treasurer’s page on the county website, www.co.clarion.pa.us.
Renewal card or completed applications, as well as a check or money order should be sent to: Tom McConnell, Treasurer, 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
Purchases can be also made online at www.padoglicense.com by choosing Clarion County and paying with a credit or debit card. There is a $2 fee for this service.
Additionally, licenses can be purchased at: RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem; Sligo Rec Center; Lander’s Store, Lucinda; Knox Country Farm Supply Inc., Knox; Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady; Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion; Tri-County Pet Rescue, Shippenville; Fryburg Old Treasure Depot; Doggie Bole, Rimersburg; and Strattanville Borough Office.
Licenses cost $8.50 for males or females and $6.50 for neutered or spayed dogs. There is a $2 discount for senior citizens and disabled applicants. Lifetime licenses are also available at the treasurer’s office only.
For more information, call (814) 226-1113, email tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us or call the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement at (717) 787-3062.