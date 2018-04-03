HARRISBURG – In an effort to ensure that both pets and people are kept safe across Pennsylvania, this month state dog wardens will conduct dog license and rabies vaccination checks in 26 counties.
This outreach program helps educate Pennsylvanians about the need to keep dog licenses and rabies vaccinations — for both cats and dogs — up to date.
Counties to be canvassed during April include Armstrong, Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Franklin, Jefferson, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Perry, Potter, Somerset, Susquehanna, Westmoreland, and York. Canvassing will continue in additional counties throughout May and June.
Locally, dog wardens will be in Clarion County the week of April 9-13, and in Armstrong County the week of April 23-27.
Pennsylvania law requires all dogs three months or older to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.
Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats three months of age and older must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.
Violators may be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.
Dog licenses are available through county treasurers’ offices.
For more information, visit www.licenseyourdogPA.com, or call (717) 787-3062.
