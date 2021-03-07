HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and one additional death, according to the state Department of Health. There are 28 cases reported on Saturday and 22 on Sunday.
Elk County reported one case and one death over the weekend, while Jefferson County reported eight new cases.
Blair County reported 39 new cases and three additional deaths, Cambria County reported 39 new cases and Centre County reported 63 new cases and two additional deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,716 cases and 305 deaths
- Cambria – 11,819 cases and 396 deaths
- Centre — 13,156 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,434 cases and 116 deaths
- Elk — 2,350 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,834 cases and 90 deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 2,789 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 1,658 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 948,643.
There are 1,587 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week stood at 5.7 percent.
As of March 5, there were 55 new deaths and on Sunday, 32 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,349 deaths attributed to COVID-19.