HARRISBURG — Clearfield County saw one more positive COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours, as reported by the state Department of Health Monday.
In other nearby counties, Centre County gained six new cases, Blair County gained four, Cambria County gained two and Jefferson County gained one. Elk County cases remained the same.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 403 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 428 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 417 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 209 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 93 cases and 1 death
The state did not give out a typical press release as in past weeks, which would give the number of additional positive cases, highlights from counties reporting increases, tests administered, etc. as they are currently updating its dashboard.