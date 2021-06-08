NEW BETHLEHEM – The First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem will host a dollar dinner at the church, on Thursday, June 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The menu will include picnic foods, dessert and drink.
All are welcome. Take-outs are not available.
Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
An isolated thunderstorm possible during the evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 11:57 pm
NEW BETHLEHEM – The First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem will host a dollar dinner at the church, on Thursday, June 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The menu will include picnic foods, dessert and drink.
All are welcome. Take-outs are not available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.