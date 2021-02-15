Dolores Jane Darr, 81, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021, at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born June 11, 1939 in New Bethlehem (Porter Township), she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Hazel M. (Dean) Pence.
She married Clifford Darr on May 22, 1965. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1990.
Survivors include a sister, Helen Maack of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; two brothers, Harry Pence of Florissant, Colo., Larry Pence of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Marie Wadding and a brother, Glenn Pence.
Her wish was to be cremated. There will be no services.
Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.