DuBois 28, Franklin 14; Brockway 35, Kane 8; Clarion 38, Brookville 21; Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 38; Smethport 32, Curwensville 21; Ridgway 28, Bradford 26; Elk County Catholic 22, Port Allegany 6; Punxsutawney 35, St. Marys 18; Coudersport 38, Clarion-Limestone 22; Redbank Valley 68, Sheffield 6

