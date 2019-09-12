DuBois 23, Franklin 22; Clearfield 33, Huntingdon 10; Kane 45, Brockway 9; Clarion 15, Brookville 8; Ridgway 49, Bradford 12; Smethport 19, Curwensville 6; Elk County Catholic 37, Port Allegany 19; St. Marys 44, Punxsutawney 23; Redbank Valley 68, Sheffield 6

