Clearfield 42, DuBois 17; Karns City 33, Brockway 19; Brookville 65, Bradford 12; Elk County Catholic 39, Curwensville 14; St. Marys 12, Ridgway 8; Clarion 44, Punxsutawney 28; Redbank Valley 39, Keystone 8; Union/A-C Valley 8, Clarion-Limestone 6

