Brookville 35, DuBois 28; Clearfield 45, Bishop Carroll 17; Brockway 33, Curwensville 22; Ridgway 55, Union/A-C Valley 28; Smethport 17, Elk County Catholic 12; Clarion 42, James Buchanan 6; St. Marys 38, Franklin 29; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 12

Recommended for you

Tags