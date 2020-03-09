Don’t panic. Keep calm. And wash your hands.

Fever, cough, shortness of breath.
Yeah, that describes any time I get some sort of respiratory illness. I have asthma, work with children, and have a 7-year-old. I expect to get a cold/flu thing at least once a month between September and May.
So, the panic/lack of panic surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19, for you geeks out there) has surprised me lately. As an asthmatic with an asthmatic son, I keep an eye on respiratory ailments going around the country. I get my flu shot every year — except for the H1N1 scare a few years ago where I just skipped the middleman and got H1N1. Not a good time.
Those three symptoms I listed at the beginning? They’re from the CDC’s website on the coronavirus. Do you see how similar they are to other ailments? I mean, when we talk about the flu, we usually mean a stomach bug going around, which totally isn’t the flu. Google it. The flu is a respiratory illness that has, you guessed it, fever and cough. You also get runny nose and a form of fatigue and body aches that you can’t explain unless you’ve had it.
I can explain it. But I have a space limit.
What concerns me right now is that America, due to a lot of madness, misinformation, and irresponsible speeches by our leaders, can’t seem to get the reaction to coronavirus right. We’re vacillating between “It’s a hoax orchestrated by Democrats!” to “We’re all going to die!” I’d say that the proper reaction is somewhere in the middle.
You may not get it at all. At the time of this writing (and it changes every day), COVID-19 is in 20 states and the US has had 14 fatalities. Cases continue to crop up and the number of infected worldwide is more than 100,000. I do not want to downplay the seriousness of this disease. I won’t even make that slightly-irresponsible comparison to flu deaths every year. I feel like comparing two things like that is like comparing vaccinations to autism cases.
This is my periodic reminder to you that VACCINATIONS DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM, so I don’t care what you saw on Facebook.
The people who are most at risk for the coronavirus are immunocompromised, very young, and elderly. As an asthmatic who finds ways to get walking pneumonia almost every year, I am not going to tell you to be completely blasé about the whole thing. The fatality rate is 3.4 percent, no matter what your hunches are, and while that’s a small number, as the cases increase, it becomes a lot of people. And since I can’t say if I won’t be in that 3.4 percent if I get it, I won’t scoff at it, even if I’m on a “news” program like Hannity.
But I also don’t think we need to panic. If you’re in Washington State, you need to be more careful. I followed the cancellations at Seattle’s Emerald City Comic-Con because con season is coming up soon and I wanted to see how the creators I want to meet will handle the crisis. Seattle is a hotbed for the virus, accounting for (at the time of this writing) all but one of the deaths. I’d skip it, too. But I don’t think Baltimore Comic-Con should cancel just yet, and I hope they don’t, because I want to meet Brian Michael Bendis this year!
And we shouldn’t panic here, either. We just got some cases here in Pennsylvania. But we can be smarter than panicky little animals. For one thing, don’t be stupid. Asian people are not all carriers and you shouldn’t wear masks or breathe into your coats around one. You’re not being safe. You’re just racist. Also, wash your hands. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS DO THIS AFTER GOING TO THE BATHROOM! That’s just a general public service announcement. If you get sick, stay home and get better. Cough into your elbow and not your hands. If the government issues warnings and suggestions, heed them. Be aware of where the virus is and what’s going on but don’t let it stop you from doing everyday life things. Finally, don’t lick surfaces — especially in a public place. I feel like I shouldn’t have to say that last one, but it is 2020, and we have flat-earthers and anti-vaxxers still.
I understand that there is a large swath of our population who distrust scientists and experts and academia. But those people are the people who gave us the modern world. And when they tell us what their best guess is about the coronavirus, their best guess is better than Facebook posts and presidential hunches. Illnesses and death do not serve anyone — even Democrats — and no one is trying to blow smoke in our eyes. We’re all still learning about this thing, and as the experts get more information, they’ll tell us.
I hope we make it to May and can look back at this and think, “Well, that wasn’t as bad as they thought it would be.” I promise you, everyone at the CDC will be thankful that they were wrong. They’re doctors and scientists, after all. But we shouldn’t make the situation worse.
Don’t panic. Keep calm. And wash your hands.
Andrew Bundy is not a doctor. He is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.