Donald L. Clyde, 82, of Leeper, died Sunday evening, January 24, 2021 at his home.
Born April 18, 1938 in Bradford, he was the son of Wilbert and Viola Wilcox Clyde.
Mr. Clyde proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. He was discharged on October 14, 1959 as a Petty Officer 3rd Class.
He is married to the former Phyllis Button. She survives.
Mr. Clyde attended the Wesleyan Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and retired from Discount Tire as office manager.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by five brothers, David, Arthur Russell, Stephen, Daniel and Thomas Clyde; three sisters, Lucille Kimball, Kathy Olson and Susan Corbin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Gilbert Clyde.
Funeral services were held at Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church in New Bethlehem on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Gabriel Clyde and the Rev. Daniel Clyde co-officiating.
Interment was at Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.
