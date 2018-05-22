Donald L. Harmon, 92, formerly of New Bethlehem, died late Saturday evening, May 19, 2018, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born November 30, 1925, in Oak Ridge, he was the youngest of 12 children, and the son of Cassius Marion and Lola Montey (Miller) Harmon.
Mr. Harmon served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the South Pacific.
He went to business school in Chicago after the war, and worked as an accountant.
Mr. Harmon owned and operated the Bell Tower Salon in Reading for many years and also The American House Hotel in Strouchsburg.
He moved back to his roots and family and lived in New Bethlehem, working as a real estate agent for West Real Estate of Pittsburgh.
Mr. Harmon was honored as Sales Associate of the Year in 1999 and for outstanding performance in 2001, closing over $2 million in sales. During this time, he was a member of the National Trust for the Preservation of Historical Properties, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, the Assessors Association of Pennsylvania and the New Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce.
He loved to entertain and he loved to flower garden.
Survivors include several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with a special great-niece, Sandra Bright and her husband, Al, of New Bethlehem, who were his caregivers for several years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Ruth C. Shick, Jennie Sigworth, Francis Shirey, Etta Pearl Shreckengost, Mary Lupia and Elizabeth Hockenberry; and five brothers, Samuel Orlando Harmon, John J. Harmon, Marion D. Harmon, Paul Harmon and his closest brother, Ervin C. Harmon.
Mr. Harmon’s wish was to be cremated.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
