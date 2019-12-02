NEW BETHLEHEM – Donations are now being accepted in the New Bethlehem and Clarion areas for the Barrels of Blessings toy drive.
Started by the country’s top barrel racer, Hailey Kinsel, Barrels of Blessings is a fundraiser that supports children who will be spending Christmas at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh — including Alexa McCauley of the New Bethlehem area who is awaiting a heart transplant.
The local toy drive is being spearheaded by Sydney and Kendall Kirkpatrick, with the help and support of Kinsel.
New toys for the drive can be dropped in the Barrels of Blessings boxes located at Redbank Valley High School, Joe’s Pizza and Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem, and the Red River Roadhouse in Clarion until Tuesday, Dec. 10.
In addition, gift cards can be mailed to P.O. Box 135, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 until Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Donations can also be made directly to Children’s Hospital at www.givetochildrens.org/barrelsofblessings.