During the “I Love Clarion” Celebration, donations will be collected to send overseas to the troops. There will be a collection table accepting donations at the event, but donations leading up to the event are welcomed as well. Please drop off those items to the Clarion Chamber office at 650 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Items acceptable for donation include:
- Men & women’s travel size personal hygiene items (hair bands, lip balm, shower gels, shampoo/conditioner, lotions, mouthwash, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss/ picks)
- Individual packets of snacks — non perishable only — (nuts, crackers, cookies, sun flower seeds. Dried fruit and fruit snacks, water flavoring packets, beef jerky)
- Batteries (all sizes)
- Music CDs
- Games such as playing cards, small board games, puzzles
- Gum and hard candy
- Air fresheners (setting or hanging)
- Phone cards, envelopes, postage stamps, small writing tablets, ink pens, rubber bands
- Books & magazines for both men & women