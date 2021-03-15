NEW BETHLEHEM – A pair of anonymous donations recently helped give a technological boost to the New Bethlehem Police Department.
New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows said the donations made through the Southern Clarion Police Association have allowed the multi-municipal police force to purchase two Toughbook computers for use in patrol cars, as well as one body camera for the officers.
“It’s an efficiency increase all the way around,” Barrows said of the computers, which allow the officers to get vehicle license information and to write accident reports from their patrol cars.
Along with police association board member John Gerow, the new equipment was presented Monday to NBPD Officer Taylor Smith, who said the computers not only make their jobs easier, but contribute to their safety and the public’s safety as well.
“Less time in the office and more time on the road,” he said of the technological advantages. He explained that with the computers, instead of calling the 911 center in Clarion every time an officer needs to look up a license plate or driver information, the officers can now do it quickly from their cars.
“There’s an awful lot of rural country roads,” Gerow said, pointing toward officer safety. “This is a link that is silly not to have in today’s world.”
And with the new body camera, Smith said video from traffic stops and other incidents will benefit both police and everyone involved. He said that the New Bethlehem force is the only one in the county to use body cameras, rather than cameras mounted on the dash of patrol cars.
Barrows said the new equipment helps further the borough’s and association’s ongoing goal of community-based policing, and to help “build bridges between people and the police.”
The said that moving forward, the recently formed non-profit police association will help decrease the financial burden on taxpayers by being able to fund purchases such as the new computers and camera.
The donations and membership funds generated by the association are also being put to use through community events, such as the upcoming Cops and Bobbers kids fishing derby on May 15, as well as a new scholarship for local students looking to pursue careers in law enforcement and public safety.
“It’s part of the larger vision of revitalizing the Redbank Valley community,” Gerow said, noting that the association is welcoming new members.
“We’re looking for anyone who’s willing to volunteer in any capacity to help the police department,” Barrows added, explaining that annual membership is $25. Details can be found on the group’s Facebook page and a website that is coming soon at www.SCPoliceAssociation.org.
Barrows and Gerow said applications are also being taken until April 1 for the Officer Lloyd Reed Memorial Scholarship, which was named in memory of a St. Clair Township Police Department officer who was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in 2015 in New Florence. They said that Reed worked with current NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky in his past employment. Scholarship applications can be found on the Southern Clarion Police Association’s Facebook page.
Barrows and Gerow said that the association is also planning a softball tournament in Rimersburg Aug. 28-29, and holds ongoing monthly rip ticket fundraisers to benefit the police department, which serves New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs. They said the group hopes to develop other events and fundraisers, as well as supporting the police department’s goal of establishing a K-9 officer.
The current police association board is comprised of Barrows, Gerow, Emmanuel Marshall, Jason Sheakley, Tim Yeany, Dr. Dan Burkett and Todd Smith.