NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Public Library has announced the following gifts:
Books Donated
In Memory Of:
• William L Johnston, “The Short Forever” from Allen Johnston.
• George Fitzwilliam Joyce, “Toot” from Mom, Dad, Nora and Aaron.
• George Fitzwilliam Joyce, “We Were Gonna Have a Baby But We Had an Angel Instead” and “Anchored: A Bible Study For Miscarraige, Stillbirth, and Infant Loss” from Paul, Colleen, and Aaron Shotts.
• Nancy Chandler, “Clock Dance” from Daniel and Karen Stewart.
• Nancy Chandler, “In His Father’s Footsteps” and “Freedom’s Light” from Ralph and Marge Smith and Family.
• Jean Bowersox, “All We Ever Wanted” and “The Last Thing She Ever Did” from Kit Dickey.
Books Donated
In Honor Of:
• Judy Jacklin, “In Harm’s Way” from Lucille Sayers.
Library Angel Books Donated:
• “The Power of a Praying Woman” and “The Psalms: Poetry on Fire” from Ida Jantz.
• “The Good Fight,” “Shelter in Place,” “Accidental Heroes” and “Fall From Home” from Beverly Johnson.
