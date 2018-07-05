Donna J. Reddinger, 57, of Mayport, died Monday, July 2, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family after battling a lengthy illness.
Born October 15, 1960, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of James and Myrtle (Moody) Roudybush.
She married James C. Reddinger on October 29, 1976. He survives.
Mrs. Reddinger worked as a PMR for several post offices including Timblin and Hamilton.
She belonged to the United Methodist Women at the Timblin United Methodist Church.
In addition to her father, James Roudybush of Adrian, and her husband, survivors include four children, Rebecca Ritchey and her husband, Dave, of Timblin, Amy Leasure and her husband, Larry, of Mayport, Jerry Reddinger and his wife, Jen, of Mayport, and Josh Reddinger and his wife, Kate, of Ringgold; 10 grandchildren; six sisters, Brenda Cessna (Denny) of Carlisle, Karen Kimmell of New Bethlehem, Terri Stockdale (Rick) of Dayton, Laurie Shaffer (Frank) of Adrian, Barbara Pearce (Fred) of Dayton, and Amanda Booher (Mike) of Mayport; two brothers, Michael Roudybush (Jodee) and Matt Roudybush (Darlene), both of Putneyville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Roudybush, and her brother, Ronald Roudybush.
Mrs. Reddinger’s wishes were to have no services and to be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
