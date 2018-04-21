A Celebration of Donna Lue Smith Fagley who was reunited with her beloved Don on Jan. 1, 2018, is planned for April 28, 2018, in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St, Butler, PA 16001.
OES service will be at 10 a.m. followed by memorial service at 11. Luncheon following in Epworth Center. There is a handicapped ramp in front of church and an elevator at the back with some handicapped parking.
Donna’s daughters, Helen Jeffries, Mary Anna Cole and Martie Bachman request those who attend wear a hat to honor mom’s hat notoriety. Please bring a verbal story to share during the service. Mourning clothing not required.
Memorial donations are suggested to either the First United Methodist Church, East North St., Butler, PA 16001 or to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Interment will be July 28, 2018, at Temple Cemetery in Hazen, Pa.
