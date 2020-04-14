Many potential donors are reluctant to become donors for fear of how they would be treated if they have a life threatening emergency. This is the number one reason why people do not sign-up to be donors.
As a nurse, I worked in the Emergency Room for many years and not once was the donor status of a patient known at the time of treatment. Our goal was to save lives, and only after an unfortunate outcome was the question asked as to the patient’s donor status.
As evidenced by a recent story in the media, a young man was found frozen and unresponsive after being outside for an extended period of time, and the medical team’s first response was to save the man’s life. The team went to great lengths to make sure he had the best chance of survival and survive he did.
Donation doesn’t become a possibility until all lifesaving methods have failed. You'll still get the same top-notch, life-saving treatment whether you're registered as a donor or not. A doctor's first obligation is to treat patients to the best of their ability and the wishes of the patient and their family.
Additionally, potential donors fear that the emergency response to a medical emergency will be less if the first responders know that the patient is an organ donor. Again, this is simply not true. In practice, emergency responders don’t have access to the donor registry. It’s only after someone passes away that the donor hospital will call the local Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) such as CORE, which then search for an individual’s donation status. It's a common fear that a doctor will be less interested in providing care, but it's simply not true. CORE is in no way involved in the care of a donor prior to a donor being declared brain dead.
There are many examples of people on social media and blogs making the case for not being donors based on the mistaken belief that their organs will be procured while they still have a chance to recover. This is not true, and their arguments to the contrary cite urban myths of people who were still “alive” having their organs removed.
There are very strict guidelines that have to be followed when making the decision as to brain death. Organ donors are actually given more tests to confirm death than non-organ donors, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Interestingly, more hospital staff need to sign off on a declaration of death if someone is an organ donor than if they are not, because it will require additional medical procedures. Therefore, it may be a bit counterintuitive, but if someone had some great fear that they might one day be declared dead while they are still alive, the safest thing they can do to safeguard against that is actually to register as an organ donor.