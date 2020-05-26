We should take the advice of a man from a letter to the editor and vote “No” on the Redbank Valley school referendum.
I am retired, paying $1,440 a year for a modular home 24-feet by 44-feet. A lot of retirees are paying too much in property taxes. And think about our young people, very high taxes and rent.
It was bad enough before this COVID-19. I thought back three to four weeks ago while reading the letters to the editor. I couldn’t believe our people saying how we need to raise property taxes.
We do need great people on our school board and teachers in the classrooms, and we do have some of the best. But our people are hurting big time!
To those folks who are renting, your rent is definitely going to increase for your landlord to pay his property taxes. As it is now, our young people, both husband and wife, need to work to make ends meet and pay very high taxes.
Don’t wait until that big tax increase comes in the mail to vote. No, it’s too late! Don’t let others vote for you!
This is what happened last summer at a local restaurant. I chatted with a man that had to sell his farm. He was taxed out of his farm near Hawthorn. He had to sell it or lose it to a tax sale. He moved out and rented a place in Distant. Then just a few months ago he passed away. This is happening!
And sad to say more tax sales will probably come if this referendum passes. Don’t let this happen to our homeowners and the farmers we once had. If there’s a will, there’s a way to finance our schools.
THEODORE RUPP
New Bethlehem